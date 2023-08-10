EBENSBURG, Pa. – Staffing levels at Cambria County Prison continue to fluctuate, making the prison unable to remain fully staffed.
During the Cambria County Prison Board’s monthly meeting on Wednesday, Warden Christian Smith presented eight people to be removed from payroll or for their hiring to be rescinded.
“This takes us back to eight full-time short,” he said. “Nobody wants to go to class or anything,” adding that the current cadet class has two students, but was originally to have four. The other two were included in the people who were removed from payroll.
Smith told the board that the prison is also seeing a decrease in numbers of applications for open positions.
“Three years ago, we’d have 15 (applications) a week. Now we’re lucky if we get five in five months,” he said.
According to Smith, the positions are continuously posted by Human Resources, but the problem is not exclusive to Cambria County. Other counties are currently seeing more than the current eight vacancies Cambria County is experiencing.
Last year, the prison saw double-digit vacancies, which brought increased expenses from uniforms and in overtime costs.
Currently, the prison has no per-diem staff to be called when other staff is off to decrease overtime costs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.