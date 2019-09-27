The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown has placed a Cambria County priest on leave from public ministry following “an accusation of sexual misconduct involving a minor,” according to a statement issued Friday evening by the diocese.
Bishop Mark Bartchak placed Rev. David R. Rizzo, administrator of Saint Augustine Parish in Dysart and Saint Monica Parish in Chest Springs, on leave following an accusation involving an alleged incident that dates back several years, according to the statement.
The accusation has been reported to civil authorities, according to the statement.
The 47-year-old priest was ordained in 1999 and appointed administrator of Saint Augustine and Saint Monica in 2018.
According to the statement, Rizzo is not permitted to function publicly as a priest while he is on leave.
The diocese is urging anyone with information about child sexual abuse to report it to local law enforcement.
