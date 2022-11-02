EBENSBURG, Pa. – Four Cambria County polling places are being relocated for this Election Day, Tuesday, officials said.
The Richland No. 8 polling place is moving from Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center, 445 Schoolhouse Road, to East Hills Recreation, 101 Community College Way.
The Richland No. 9 polling place is moving from Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center to Richland Towers, 343 Theatre Drive.
The Johnstown City 8th Ward No. 1 polling place is moving from 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon Street, to Nelson G. Loughner Plaza, 51 Akers Street.
The Northern Cambria- North polling place is moving from the American Legion, 805 Maple Ave., to Veterans Memorial Ambulance, 202 Juniper St.
Richland No. 8 and Northern Cambria-North are temporary moves. Richland No. 9 and Johnstown 8th Ward No. 1 are permanent relocations.
