DYSART, Pa. – The Cambria County commissioners on Thursday approved a $1.7 million bid to rebuild the Red Mill Bridge – which will be the last of 11 structurally deficient, county-owned bridges to be repaired or rebuilt since 2018 under the current county administration, the commissioners said.
Located on Red Mill Road in Blacklick Township about two miles southwest of Belsano, the original Red Mill Bridge was in the worst condition of all the county’s bridges.
Deemed a safety risk, it had been closed to traffic for about 14 years and was demolished last year.
The new bridge will be built by Oct. 31. The contractor will be penalized if work exceeds that date, said Chris Allison, executive director of the Cambria County Planning Commission.
Commissioners Thomas Chernisky, William “B.J.” Smith and Scott Hunt unanimously approved the bid by Charles J. Merlo Inc., of Mineral Point, for construction of the Red Mill Bridge in the amount of $1,694,000.
A variety of state and federal funding sources adding up to a total of $8 million have funded all 11 bridge projects since 2018.
Funding sources included the state liquid fuels tax, fees applied on gas drilling within Cambria County, and vehicle registration fees related to Act 89 – a state program that the commissioners entered to implement a $5 fee on each vehicle registration in the county.
Hunt said the commissioners consulted with the Cambria County Farm Bureau on the design of the new Red Mill Bridge.
“When we first had a design, it was narrower, but we met with the Farm Bureau, which said there are a couple farmers who live out that way and who own land on both sides, but can’t use the bridge,” he said. “The detour around is nine miles, so we figured we should do it right so that anything can get through there.”
Most of the county’s bridges are in rural areas, Chernisky said.
“Maintaining and repairing bridges is essential to keeping people safe,” he said. “We want ambulances, school buses and farmers to be able to use our bridges so they can give care to residents, get our children to school and get goods to market.”
Linda Alexander, whose home is near the bridge on Red Mill Road, said it will be a change to have the new bridge built.
“We could go get gas in five minutes instead of 20,” she said outside her home on Thursday.
The commissioners held their regular monthly business meeting on Thursday at the Dean Township municipal building. Dean Township is on the eastern border of the county, 19 miles northeast of the county seat of Ebensburg.
Dean Township Supervisor John Wagner gave the commissioners a brief update on the township’s goal to transform a former R.J. Corman Railroad right-of-way into a hiking trail that feeds into Prince Gallitzin State Park.
In order to achieve that goal, Wagner said, the township must seek permission from many private landowners who now own property that includes segments of the former railroad.
