BELSANO – Having started in late June, work on a portion of the trail connecting Duman Lake County Park to the C&I Extension of the Ghost Town Trail is moving along well in the eyes of county officials who stopped by Wednesday.
Employees from Robindale Energy, of Latrobe, were working Wednesday to flatten the path that runs a little less than two miles long. Upon the project’s completion, the first 1.3 to 1.5 miles from Duman Lake will have a flat crushed-gravel surface, and the last few 10ths of a mile will be a single-track trail.
The work from Robindale is coming at no cost to the county.
Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky noted that a portion of the trail is open and usable now, but people entering through Duman Lake County Park would have to stop their progress at a stream about .3 miles from the C&I Extension until work on a bridge spanning the stream is completed.
He was also happy to give credit to those who share a similar passion to boost the county’s trail systems.
“This is a lot of people working together,” Chernisky said.
“And you’ll hear at the ribbon cutting, things are getting done. How can we do it? Volunteers. A lot of people working together. And we had some hiccups. Hiccups will happen, but things are getting done.”
While a date hasn’t been set for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the big day is coming soon to complete an ambitious vision hatched about five years ago.
“I cannot stress this enough – (Chernisky) was outside of his mind thinking that this project could ever happen,” said Cliff Kitner, executive director of the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority.
“And I was outside of my mind even entertaining the fact that we could make it happen, but because we were both absolutely crazy, we still made it happen.”
Duman Lake County Park, located along Duman Road (Route 271), is about four miles north of Belsano. The 71-acre park adjoins Duman Lake, a 19-acre stocked lake that is owned by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
The C&I Extension, which spans 12 miles, breaks off from the Ghost Town Trail’s Blairsville-to-Ebensburg main stem at Vintondale and runs generally north and east, crossing U.S. Route 422 and Duman Road before turning south again and coming to an end at North Street in Cardiff.
