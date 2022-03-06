JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Four Cambria County-owned properties within the City of Johnstown are expected to have the work done to bring them into compliance with the municipality's sewer project requirements by the end of the year.
All properties must have sewer systems that can pass a pressure test, as part of a consent order between the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the Greater Johnstown Water Authority, which owns the city’s lines.
Johnstown’s combined flow is required to be below 625 gallons per day per equivalent dwelling unit by Dec. 31, 2023 – or the GJWA will face increased fines from the DEP.
CDI-Infrastructure LLC, doing business as L.R. Kimball, recently inspected the county’s properties in the city – 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, Cambria County Library, Johnstown Senior Center and Central Park Complex – to determine what work is needed.
The company is now creating a request for proposal that the commissioners will need to approve and advertise. Bids will be received. Controller Ed Cernic Jr. estimates the process will take about five weeks.
“(CDI) did the investigation to put the specs together,” Commissioner Scott Hunt said. “They’re finishing a bid package so that then we’ll put it out to the companies – plumbing companies, construction companies – to do the pressure testing.”
Solicitor William Barbin added: “The county is taking it seriously and is moving ahead.”
Officials do not know yet how the work will be divided among contractors.
“It depends on who comes in,” President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said. “It could be different ones. It could be the same. We’ll find that over time.”
The library, senior center and complex are smaller projects compared to the War Memorial, which is “the big bite to take,” as Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith described it.
“The War Memorial is going to be extremely expensive because there are so many facilities in there – sinks, bathrooms, things like that,” said Cernic, who is also a GJWA board member. “I’m thinking the War Memorial’s going to cost us a couple hundred thousand dollars. The other ones, the engineers thought that maybe they would come in at a pretty decent cost. But I know what the houses cost (to bring into compliance). I have a budgeted number in mind that I’ve set aside of a half-million dollars.”
County officials are considering paying for the projects by using American Rescue Plan money that was allocated for COVID-19 pandemic relief.
“We need to see where those numbers come in to determine how we’re going to fund it,” Cernic said.
