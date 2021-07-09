Finding new inductees for the Cambria County Military Hall of Fame has become increasingly challenging as the years have passed.
Honorees must meet specific standards: one, being a recipient of the Medal of Honor, Army Distinguished Service Cross, Navy Cross, Air Force Cross or a combination of five or more decorations for valor, such as the Purple Heart; two, achieving a rare high leadership position in the military or government, or three, bringing national recognition to the county.
Most living or deceased veterans who meet those qualifications have likely already been identified.
Fifty-six individuals were enshrined as of the 2017 class.
But, through thorough research and some good fortune, the selection committee was able to locate five more individuals who met the high standards – Horace “Chad” Pysher, Vincent Obsitnik, Mike Capelli, Paul Clawson and Harry Raab. They will be enshrined during a ceremony on Wednesday, beginning at 1 p.m., inside 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown.
“We always think we’re at the end, but something else happens in this world and somebody else is recognized for making a tremendous contribution,” Tom Haberkorn, a committee member, said. “They certainly deserve to be recognized as a Cambria County resident and be inducted with those others who are on the Hall of Fame board. It’s just a great tribute to them and to our county that we put that kind of caliber of people out to take care and defend.”
Haberkorn will induct Clawson.
The committee learned about Clawson’s contribution when Harry Muncert, a World War II veteran and committee member, went through his late wife’s possessions and found a newspaper clip about Clawson, a Johnstown resident. Clawson, a lieutenant in the Korean War, earned an Army Distinguished Service Cross for leading an attack during which he lost his life.
“I don’t know how we ever missed that (over the years),” Muncert said.
Muncert personally knew Raab when they went to Southmont High School together in the 1940s.
“He was a great guy,” said Muncert, who will induct Raab posthumously.
“He was one of those people that I would envy. He was a straight-A student type guy. He was into all kind of athletics.”
Raab served aboard a Navy sonar mine locating ships in Japanese harbors during World War II. After the war, he attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and eventually served as the chief physicist of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program.
Charles Merlo Jr. has one childhood memory of meeting Capelli, his uncle.
Sometime during World War II, Capelii was back home injured, walking around on crutches.
That’s it.
But what Merlo does have are detailed records about his uncle’s contributions to the World War II effort. Capelli, an Army tech sergeant from Nanty Glo, received six awards for gallantry – two Silver Stars, a Bronze Star and three Purple Hearts – before being killed in action.
Merlo said that kind of contribution and recognition is “really unheard of.”
He began researching his uncle’s military career in 2012.
“I started collecting data, went back to the War Department and got some data, some accounts of the general orders, which describe his deeds,” Merlo said. “Then I wrote up a pamphlet.”
Two inductees – Pysher and Obsitnik – are alive and scheduled to attend the ceremony.
Pysher, a Lilly resident, served in the Army for two years after being drafted in 1970. Later, as a Pennsylvania Army National Guard member, he spent time in Bosnia and Iraq while working to balance his military, personal and professional lives when stateside.
“You’ve got to try to stay as organized as you can, plan ahead, look ahead and try to take in the considerations of ‘what if,’ ” Pysher said. “It was a lot to juggle at times. It was disappointing I missed certain things, family events. But you just had to plan and understand that, once I made the commitment to stay and take different leadership positions, I knew I had to balance it by being prepared as best I could and plan ahead.”
He rose through the ranks, serving as a squad leader, platoon sergeant, first sergeant and command sergeant major on the battalion, brigade, division and state levels.
Pysher called his Hall of Fame selection “quite an honor.”
“I was actually very surprised. … I say, ‘Hey, look, I just did my job,’ ” Pysher said. “It’s very humbling to be recognized. It obviously means a great deal when you look back on the time spent.”
Meanwhile, Obsitnik, a native of what was then Czechoslovakia, graduated from the United States Naval Academy before spending five years assigned to submarines and destroyers. As an immigrant child in Nanty Glo, he shared the community’s experience during World War II when young men went off to fight, family and friends grieved together for those who did not make it back alive and people on the home front sacrificed for the war effort.
Nanty Glo was “really where probably the seeds of my motivation were planted to serve country,” as Obsitnik explained.
He then served as the United States’ ambassador to the Slovak Republic from 2007 to 2009.
“The ultimate experience in serving country is representing your country overseas to somebody else in another country, another government, et cetera,” Obsitnik said. “That really was the ultimate. You’re representing the entire United States to that country. It was just a wonderful experience. I was glad to be able to do it. I spoke the language and I certainly knew the country well. It just clicked from day one when I got there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.