The Cambria County Medical Society is accepting applications for the John B. Lowman Scholarship Trust.
The trust, established by the will of Dr. John B. Lowman, a surgeon who died in 1953, awards scholarships to students who reside in Cambria County and have been accepted to a recognized medical school or college.
An additional scholarship is available for third- and fourth-year students who have been accepted to a recognized medical school and reside in Cambria or Somerset counties.
Applications may be obtained at www.ccmsociety.org or by calling 814-535-5493. Deadline is Oct 31.
