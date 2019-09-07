The Cambria County Medical Society has extended accepting applications for the John B. Lowman Scholarship Trust until Oct. 31.
The Trust, established by the will of Dr. John B. Lowman, a surgeon who died in 1953, states that scholarships will be awarded to students who reside in Cambria County and who have been accepted to a recognized medical school for physicians.
There is an additional scholarship being offered by Cambria County Medical Society for third-year and fourth-year students that have been accepted into a recognized medical school and reside in Cambria or Somerset counties.
Applications for both scholarships are due Oct. 31 and can be obtained at the Cambria County Medical Society website at www.ccmsociety.org or by calling the office at 814-535-5493.
