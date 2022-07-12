NANTY GLO, Pa. – Four years have passed since Cambria County tore down the first property with Act 152 funding, which helps to demolish blighted buildings in the county.
County and Nanty Glo Borough officials gathered on Tuesday at the site of a former blighted building along Roberts Avenue in the borough to mark the occasion.
Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said the program was not a silver bullet but said the continued demolition will keep bringing individuals to the county to visit.
Act 152 was passed by the county commissioners in 2017.
Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith said the money that funds the program is not funded by all taxpayers, but by a $15 fee paid by individuals who buy and sell homes.
Commissioner Scott Hunt noted that the program was good for the county.
Borough Vice President Diane Holby said that she worked with Chernisky and Renee Daly, executive director of the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority, to help get the building demolished, and that Daly also helped make the process run smoothly.
The building next to the lot is currently slated to be demolished soon through the program. Daly briefly detailed the process for those who may be interested in demolishing a property in their municipality.
She said that the property must be owned by the borough to be a part of the program.
A workshop is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at Duman Lake County Park Pavilion 2, 157 County Park Road, Ebensburg, to educate municipalities on Act 152.
Questions regarding Act 152 or the seminar should be directed to Daly at 814-472-6711 or rdalycocambria.pa.us.
Those with questions regarding the county tax sales are asked to contact Larissa Gavlak at 814-472-1445.
