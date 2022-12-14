EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria County Prison officials are looking at cost-saving measures due to rising food prices.
When presenting his monthly report to the county’s prison board on Wednesday, Warden Christian Smith noted that prison meals cost about $3.80 each in September due to needing to cook them off site and transport them to the prison while the kitchen floor and equipment were being replaced.
Smith said that when Nutrition Inc., the prison’s consultant, came in last week to view the kitchen, he started conversations that will continue at a meeting next month to see what can be done to cut costs in the kitchen.
“I told them (that) due to the cost of a lot of the products, we use the pre-made, ready-to-go items. The price was going up anywhere from 40 to 60%,” Smith said, “so I told them that I wanted to try to redo the menu and try to build some items into the menu that can be built from scratch to save us money.”
According to Smith, when the prison first opened in the mid-1990s, the equipment provided was in good enough shape that a lot of food could be made in the prison’s kitchen, but over time the equipment deteriorated and removed the ability to do so.
“Pieces of equipment started to fail over the years, and we got to where we were when we had to replace pretty much everything in the kitchen, then ended up with a lot of pre-packaged, pre-made stuff,” he said. “We still had the occasional homemade spaghetti or something like that, but I want them to go back to comparative cost effectiveness of the pre-made compared to making it from scratch, and we’re meeting in January to go over that to see if we can cut some costs.”
County Controller Ed Cernic, a prison board member, said that the prison needs to look for ways to cut costs as areas of the prison’s budget are over budget. Smith told the board he is already looking at the holiday schedule to find ways to prevent staffers from working overtime if possible.
