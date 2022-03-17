EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County commissioners approved advertising for a request for proposals for an accounting firm to process applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).
“They’ll go through them, determine if they meet eligibility, and if they meet eligibility, then they’ll get the applications up to me to get to me,” Controller Ed Cernic said. “We’ve got to get that case load down.”
Cernic said that if the county does not use the money from the first round of ERAP by the end of the summer, the county will need to send it back to the state.
“That would be a shame to send that money back,” Cernic said.
The county has $6.3 million from the first round of ERAP funding and $6.9 million from the second round of ERAP funding, according to Cernic.
The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 included funding for states to establish emergency rental assistance programs, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Pennsylvania received approximately $569 million to administer assistance to renters, landlords and utility providers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic insecurity.
The program has paid out just under $2 million since April 2021, and Cernic announced earlier this month that disparities are beginning to show up in applications and were being turned over to the appropriate authorities.
Cernic said that hiring the right firm will help the county catch the cases of fraud in the program and that he hopes to keep the firm through the administration of the second round of ERAP funding.
