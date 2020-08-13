The Cambria County Library will hold a used book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Aug. 21 in the library’s community room, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
The sale will feature fiction and nonfiction books, including mysteries, sci-fi, young adult, westerns, children’s and religious books. Used CDs and DVDs also will be included in the sale.
All items will be priced at $1.
Following safety guidelines, admittance to the sale will be limited to 20 shoppers at a time.
Visitors must enter via the front entrance on Main Street. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.