To celebrate National Novel Writing Month, Cambria County Library will offer a Young Writers Program for students in grades 4 through 6.
The program will kick off at 7 p.m. Thursday at the library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
Library staff will discuss setting writing goals for the month, provide writing prompts and provide a NaNoWriMo website where students will log in during the month to track their goals and progress.
Attendees will get a composition book, a pencil and a chart bookmark to keep track of how many words, pages or chapters they’ve written throughout the month.
A follow-up meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 for students to share their progress and writing projects. Students will have the option to share their completed projects for a display in the children’s department.
Registration is required at bit.ly/CCLwritingmonth.
Information: 814-536-5131, ext. 205.
