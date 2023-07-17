JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Cambria County Library will host a virtual visit with New York Times best-selling authors Marcus Brotherton and Tosca Lee at 6 p.m. Aug. 1 in the community room, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
Brotherton and Lee will talk about "The Long March Home," a coming-of-age tale of friendship, sacrifice and hope.
They also will discuss the research that went into writing the World War II novel.
Brotherton is dedicated to writing books that inspire heroics, promote empathy and encourage noble living. Lee is an author of 11 novels, including “The Line Between,” “The Progeny,” “The Legend of Sheba” and “Iscariot."
No preregistration is required to attend.
A limited number of print copies are available to borrow at the library. The eBook is available to borrow, free with a library card, at www.yourcloudlibrary.com.
Information: 814-536-5131.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.