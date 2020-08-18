The Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown, will host the following events:
• Teen Reading Lounge will be offered for students in grades 6 to 12 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays in August via Discord. Book selections are “The Tea Dragon Society” and “Good and Cheap: Eat Well on $4 a Day.” Email homanj@cclsys.org for free copies of the books and information on how to connect.
• The Tribune-Democrat photojournalist Thomas Slusser will host a virtual presentation at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
He will discuss the photojournalism profession and what he has encountered on the job. Information on how to connect is available on the library’s event page on Facebook or at www.cclsys.org.
• The League of Women Voters of Indiana County will host the virtual presentation “The Fight for the Right to Vote” at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The presentation will tell the story of the campaign waged by American women for the right to vote. Information on how to connect is available on the library’s event page on Facebook or at www.cclsys.org.
• Adoptable Pets with the Cambria County Humane Society will be held at from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 28. The public can visit with some of the humane society’s adoptable dogs and cats at a tent set up in the library’s parking lot.
