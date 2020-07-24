A roundtable discussion, hosted by the Cambria County Library, is set to address federal and state policies that can increase access to programs including PA CareerLink workforce development efforts in Pennsylvania libraries.
American Library Association (ALA) President Julius C. Jefferson Jr. and Gwenn Dando from the office of Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland, will pay a virtual visit to the Cambria County Library to discuss the library’s partnership with the state of Pennsylvania in hosting PA CareerLink, the commonwealth’s job-matching program.
“Cambria County Library and libraries across the commonwealth are improving lives every day, helping people find jobs and build careers, providing internet access to underserved communities, empowering students as they develop literacy skills that will lead to lifelong learning,” Jefferson said in a statement. “Many of these successes take place in the shadows. Their stories need to be told, their local community and professional organization need to listen, and their elected leaders need to support them.”
The roundtable is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday over Zoom.
ALA advocates are currently supporting the Library Stabilization Fund Act to provide federal resources to libraries during the COVID pandemic.
The Cambria County Library is the first on Jefferson’s 12-stop virtual tour, “Holding Space: A national conversation series with libraries,” to spotlight how libraries of all kinds across the country are addressing the needs of their diverse communities.
