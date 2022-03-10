JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County Library is launching a new program series that will feature monthly presentations on local history.
The programs will be offered on the third Tuesday of each month in the library’s community room, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
The first program will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and feature a representative from Fort Ligonier who will speak on its history.
Information: 814-536-5131.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.