The Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown, will host the following programs and activities for Banned Books Week, which takes place Sept. 27 through Oct. 3:
• In September, a banned books reading challenge and related activities will be available through the Beanstack reading app. Registration can be completed throughout September at cclsys.beanstack.org or through the Beanstack app. The challenge will run through Oct. 3.
• At 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Jami Cassady, daughter of cultural and literary icon Neal Cassady, will present a virtual lecture. Through stories and memorabilia from her father’s estate, she will discuss his life and the pivotal role that he played in the Beat Generation, the ’60s counterculture, and 20th century literature.
• At 7 p.m. Sept. 30, Chameleon Bookstore will host a banned book event from the store, 144 Gazebo Park, downtown Johnstown. They will also be featuring a book display paying tribute to the 65th anniversary of the Six Gallery reading, when the banned book “Howl” by Allen Ginsberg was read for the first time.
• At 7 p.m. Oct. 1, local collector Jack Rosetti will discuss the culture and history surrounding his collection of ’50s and ’60s memorabilia with Johnstown Area Heritage Association president and CEO Richard Burkert in a virtual presentation.
Information: 814-536-5131, ext. 210, or email duncanl@cclsys.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.