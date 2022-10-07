Cambria County Library will host a genealogy conference from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 in the community room, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
Library staff will guide participants through topics including how to research family histories and ways to present the materials found.
The schedule includes Getting Started (and Moving Forward) With Your Family History, Finding Court Records Online and “I’ve Done the Research, Now What?” formatting genealogical research into charts, family histories and applications for lineage organizations.
There is no fee to attend. An optional brown bag lunch is available for $10.
Preregistration is required at www.bit.ly/CCLroots.
Information: 814-536-5131.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.