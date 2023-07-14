The public is invited to participate in a focus group at the Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown, to provide input on several upcoming renovation projects and share their vision for the library’s future.
The session will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. July 27 in the community room.
The conversation will be moderated by GBBN Architects, a global, award-winning firm that offers library design solutions focused on innovative use of space.
No preregistration is required, and all ages are encouraged to attend.
