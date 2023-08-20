The Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown, will host a block party from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 14 to celebrate the opening of the patio and the upcoming installation of the mural.
A portion of Main Street will be blocked off for the event.
Food vendors include House of Smoke, Taco Chellz, The Sweet Spot and Roots Kitchen + Juicery.
Stonebridge Brewing Co. and Classic Elements will be selling beer and wine.
Jeff Webb will entertain with a mix of soul, rhythm and blues and classic hits throughout the evening.
Information: 814-536-5131.
