Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown, will host Greater Johnstown CREATE (Community Recovery Energized by Art, Talking and Empathy), a series of art therapy programs addressing the mental health challenges faced due to COVID-19.
The project’s aim is to offer a supportive space for teens and adults to talk about their pandemic experiences and communicate them through a variety of art disciplines.
In the first session on Nov. 13, participants will create small cotton flags representing hope, joy, love and peace. The second session on Dec. 11 will have participants painting Hope Rocks.
The program for adults will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., followed by a teen program from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Programs will be guided by Donald Talbot, professor of English and fine arts and visual arts program coordinator at Mount Aloysius College, where he created and oversees the Expressive Arts for Healing program.
Space is limited, and preregistration is required at cclsys.org/events.
