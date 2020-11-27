The Cambria County Library will close for routine, in-person services beginning Monday.
A variety of online and virtual resources will continue to be offered, along with expanded hours for curbside pickup of books, video games and DVDs.
Anyone interested in curbside pickup can visit cclsys.org for more information and to reserve items.
Those without internet access can call 814-536-5131 and press Option 1 to request items. Staff will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday to assist patrons by phone.
The closure includes the PA CareerLink that’s located in the library.
Staff for that organization will continue to be on call and customers can reach them by calling 814-534-2500 or visiting www.gocareerlink.org.
The COVID-19 situation in the area will continually be monitored, and library administrators will determine when it is appropriate to reopen.
