Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown, has resumed modified, in-person services.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.
A limit of 50 patrons are permitted in the building at a time, and visitors are required to wear a mask and observe social distancing.
Visitors must use the front entrance on Main Street, where a security guard will be monitoring admittance.
Curbside only service will be available 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays by calling 814-536-5131.
