The Cambria County Library has become a partner with the Grow with Google program.
The program provides resources to teach people digital skills that will grow their careers and businesses.
The library will offer workshops and programs for small businesses, veterans and military families and job seekers.
Grow with Google programs are organized by audience to help job seekers find, track and apply for local jobs; work with veterans to help them find work that matches their military experience; help adult learners with digital skills to be more effective on the job; and empower small businesses to grow.
The first workshop, “Understanding Google to Help You Succeed,” will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Cambria County CareerLink, 248 Main St., Suite 100, downtown Johnstown.
Participants will learn how to power their job search with Google.
To register, call 814-534-2500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.