A new creative pathway is now available to all Cambria County Library members, completely free.
Esther Vorhauer, head of the reference department, said at the beginning of February the library purchased access through the Creativebug.com library-affiliation program. Normally a subscription is $7.95 per month.
“We thought it would be something our patrons would use,” Vorhauer said.
Those with a Cambria County Library card can visit any library in the system and go to the website, www.cclsys.com, scroll down a bit to find the “Creativebug” logo and click on it.
A new window will open, where the user will have to create an account, Vorhauer explained.
Once logged in, a patron will have “unlimited access to thousands of art and craft classes,” according to the Creativebug website.
That includes patterns with full instructions for knitting, crocheting, jewelry, sewing, paper crafts and a lot more.
There are videos on all these subjects on the website as well.
“We are very excited to be able to offer Creativebug,” Cambria County Library Director Ashley Flynn said. “It meets a need we have seen in our community and we think our patrons are going to love it. While we have many great crafting books and resources, they don’t offer the multi-dimensional experience that Creativebug does”
But patrons don’t have to be at a library in the county to use this new service.
As long as they have a library card from Cambria, they can access Creativebug remotely, according to Vorhauer.
Instead of a login when visiting the website, it asks for the library card number and a pin that was previously set up.
Vorhauer said she sees this as a good benefit to not only the casual members of the library but also to the groups that meet there.
She explained that in addition to knitting and crocheting groups there’s a children’s craft group and an art cart group for teenagers and several more.
Creativebug saves all the patterns, templates, recipes and videos that the user has visited previously for easy reference later.
People of every skill level can access the tutorials from beginners on and stop or start a project any time.
The website also features new classes from world-renowned artists every day.
Videos have chapter divisions, 20-second rewinds and note-taking tools, the Creativebug website states.
There’s no expiration on anything found on Creativebug and no boundaries on what is available because of the library pass.
“We strive to meet the changing needs of our community and we’re grateful to be able to offer something that’s a bit more modern than our traditional services,” Flynn said.
