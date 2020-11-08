The Cambria County Library is hosting its Read Woke Challenge throughout November.
The challenge is designed to encourage people to learn more about themselves and others by selecting books that challenge social norms, have a protagonist from an underrepresented group or provide information about disenfranchised groups.
Registration can be completed online at cclsys.beanstack.org or on the Beanstack tracker app.
There are reading activities for adults, teens and children, with participants earning badges for each completed activity.
Those who complete the challenge will be entered into a prize drawing at the end of the month.
Information: 814-536-5131, ext 209.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.