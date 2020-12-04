The Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown, is offering free DVD rentals through December.
Patrons can borrow up to five DVDs at a time from the library’s collection, including new releases, children’s movies, television series and documentaries.
Movies and books can be reserved using the online catalog at cclsys.org/cambria or by calling 814-536-5131 for staff assistance.
Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
