The Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown, is offering curated book bundles for easy, grab-and-go borrowing.
Bundles are available for readers of all ages and interests, and include three to five books each.
There also are two-disk video game bundles for PS4 and Nintendo Switch.
Bundles can be reserved by calling 814-536-5131.
Pickup is available using the library’s curbside service from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
