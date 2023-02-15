JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An Instrument Petting Zoo for children ages 3 to 12 years old and their families will be offered from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
The library is collaborating with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania and several local musicians for the program, which allows children to try out a variety of instruments and learn about them.
The program will be guided by an area Girl Scout in an effort to achieve her Girl Scout Gold Award.
The event also will introduce families to the library’s new Music Rhapsody kits, which can be checked out with a library card for a two-week period. The kits are available in several age-appropriate collections, which include assorted instruments and a DVD.
In addition to the Instrument Petting Zoo, a series of Symphony Stories videos will be produced for the library’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/cclsys. Videos feature a story accompanied by an instrument played by a member of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra or other local musicians.
Information: 814-536-5131.
