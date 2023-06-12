JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Cambria County Library’s summer reading program, SummerQuest, will kick off Wednesday with an evening of special events.
This year’s theme is “All Together Now” and includes six weeks of activities for children, teens and adults, such as yoga, animal visits, reading challenges and games.
On Wednesday, community members can participate in the Discovery Dome Planetarium, Simple Interactions with the Fred Rogers Institute, a drop-in storytime for infants through 5-year- olds and teen activities.
During the six-week program, readers can earn badges by completing challenges or attending events.
SummerQuest will continue through June and July with a final celebration on July 25.
To register, visit cclsys.beanstack.org, and for more information, visit www.cclsys.org or visit the library’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.