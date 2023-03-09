JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Cambria County Library has launched an after-school snack program that will provide free, healthy snacks to youth of all ages.
Snacks will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the library’s second floor Story Theater, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown. On Thursdays, the library will also offer snack bags for the weekend.
To coincide with the snack program, the Children’s Department will offer a daily activity for children to take part in before or after having a snack.
The program is supported by Johnstown’s American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Information: 814-536-5131, ext. 205, or johncolal@cclsys.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.