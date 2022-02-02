JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County Library is holding a pie sale fundraiser featuring a menu of baked goods from The Pie Shoppe in Laughlintown, Westmoreland County.
Items include a selection of 9-inch pies and specialty items including cinnamon rolls, pepperoni rolls and Black Forest cake. Prices range from $5 to $11.
Orders must be prepaid and can be placed through Feb. 12 online at bit.ly/CCLpiesale or in person at the library’s circulation desk, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
The pick-up time will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 25 in the library’s community room.
For more information, call 814-536-5131, ext. 209.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.