JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County Library is holding a pie and cinnamon roll fundraiser featuring baked goods from The Pie Shoppe in Laughlintown, Westmoreland County.
Items include a selection of nine-inch pies and a newly expanded menu of cinnamon rolls. Prices range from $10 to $12.
All items must be preordered and prepaid by July 29.
Order forms are available at the library circulation desk, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown. Online ordering is available at www.cclsys.org/events. Click on the “Pie & Cinnamon Roll Fundraiser” event to purchase.
Pick-up will be from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 10 in the library’s community room.
Information: 814-536-5131.
