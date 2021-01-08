The Cambria County Library has extended its suspension of in-person services through Jan. 18.
The library continues to offer curbside pickup and phone-in reference services from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Several events are being offered virtually in January, including the first in a series of book talks with members of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 25, and a presentation on the Scalp Level Artists by Dr. Valerie S. Grash, professor of fine art at Pitt-Johnstown, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27.
A schedule of virtual events for adults, teens and children is available at www.cclsys.org.
Information: 814-536-5131 or email campub@cclsys.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.