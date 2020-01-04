The Pennsylvania Library Association announced the 2019 fourth quarter PA ForwardTM Star Library awardees recognizing the Cambria County Library with Gold Star status.

The achievement was earned between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15.

The PA Forward Star Library program spotlights libraries’ efforts to continue making intentional investments in literacy-aligned programs.

PA Forward works through five key literacies – basic, information, civic and social, health and financial – to assist individuals in enhancing their overall quality of life.

Libraries are recognized for meeting benchmarks within the bronze, silver and gold star levels of the program.

Stars are awarded on a quarterly basis in the calendar year and the recognition is for the highest level attained in the program at the time of the award.

Tags

Recommended for you