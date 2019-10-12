With the goal of inspiring and educating girls who are interested in computer sciences, Cambria County Library has created a Girls Who Code club.
The workshops, for girls in grades sixth through 12, are set to begin on Thursday – from 4 to 5 p.m. – and last for 10 weeks. The local classes are part of the larger nationwide Girls Who Code initiative created to help close the technology gap and change the image of programmers.
“We felt like it would be great to offer one in Johnstown to give something positive and fun to the girls, but also give them an opportunity to get comfortable with tech in a really laid-back environment, no pressure, just for them to explore coding, to explore potential career opportunities that hopefully would really benefit them in the long run,” reference librarian Joyce Homan said.
Homan and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown Director of CODE Roxanne Jenner will facilitate the classes at the library, 248 Main St., Johnstown.
The workshop is free, but registration is required by contacting Homan at homanj@cclsys.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.