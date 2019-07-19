EBENSBURG – A Cambria County jury found 57-year-old Larry Benefield Fason guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated assault Friday morning for the 2017 death of Angela Lunn.
The jury of seven men and five women spent nearly four hours Thursday evening deliberating the case before they were dismissed for the evening and advised to return Friday morning.
After about an hour of additional deliberations Friday, the jury reached their verdict.
Following the verdict, a verbal altercation between family members of Fason and Lunn took place outside the courtroom and deputies eventually had to separate the parties.
President Judge Norman Krumenacker III advised Fason that a first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence, but ordered a pre-sentence investigation before sentencing is scheduled within the next 90 days.
Jurors asked several questions during nearly five hours of deliberations, the last of which was about the legal definitions of first-degree murder and third-degree murder.
Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan said she believes the number of injuries that caused Lunn's death and the thorough work of Johnstown police convinced the jury of intent, which is legally required to infer a first-degree murder conviction.
Callihan said she hopes the verdict brings closure to family and friends of Lunn, a young mother of two children.
"Our main purpose here was to seek justice for Angela," Callihan said. "She didn't deserve to die this way."
Jayne Johnson, who raised Lunn from the time she was 2 years old, said the last time she spoke with Fason, she warned him not to hurt the woman she considers her daughter.
"(Fason) took my daughter's life," she said after the verdict was read. "He deserves to go for life. (Angela) got her justice."
Johnson said she hopes Lunn is remembered as a kind and sweet person who "would do anything for anybody."
Over the course of this week, the jury heard from more than a dozen witnesses called by prosecutors.
After opening arguments Tuesday morning, the jury spent approximately 30 minutes at Fason’s former apartment at 91 Messenger St.
On Thursday, Fason took the stand, denying the allegations against him that he beat Lunn to death, disposed of evidence in a trash bin near his apartment and then dragged Lunn's body to a trash shelter along Bell Alley.
Fason said Lunn showed up injured at his Hornerstown apartment and he eventually asked her to leave after he said she dumped cigarette ashes on his floor, left rags he provided for her to clean the blood from her injuries on the floor and broke a pot he was growing marijuana plants in.
Fason said Lunn then came at him, bit his finger and he pushed her off of him, which caused her to fall and hit her head in the hallway of his apartment.
“I didn’t mean to do that,” he said.
Fason testified that he walked Lunn down the stairs and that she fell backward on the flight of stairs to the second-floor landing. Fason said Lunn stumbled again and eventually hit her head on a brick pillar near the bottom of the stairs that lead to Bell Alley.
Fason said he assisted Lunn to the nearby trash shelter and told her he would see her the next day.
“I thought she was OK,” he said. “I didn’t know she was hurt that bad. I thought she was going to walk home.”
During closing arguments, Fason's attorney, Charles Hoebler, of Pittsburgh, said prosecutors did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Fason caused Lunn’s death or intended to kill her.
“He had no reason to hurt her,” Hoebler said. “Why would he do this? Why would he hurt her? Why would he kill her?”
Hoebler said Fason consistently told police that Lunn was injured when she showed up to his Hornerstown apartment.
Callihan asked jurors during her closing arguments to think about if that was true, why the clothing Lunn was found in had no blood on it.
“It’s ridiculous, it doesn’t add up,” she said. “There’s not much to believe from the statements (Fason) has given.”
Callihan, along with assistant district attorneys Kevin Persio and Erin Dominick, showed videos obtained by Johnstown police that show who they say is Fason disposing of bags containing clumps of Lunn's hair, bloody rags and clothing in a trash bin outside his apartment.
Other footage showed who prosecutors say was Fason dragging Lunn’s limp body down the stairs into Bell Alley and placing her in the trash shelter.
While Fason was on the stand, Persio asked him why he told Johnstown police detectives three versions of events and a fourth version to the jury.
Fason said he lied to police because he thought they’d presume him guilty as a black man in a case involving a white woman.
Fason testified that he was nervous, scared, in shock and distrustful of police when he was questioned and “didn’t want (police) to think I pushed (Lunn) down the stairs.”
A rebuttal witness called by prosecutors – accident reconstructionist and biomechanical engineer Dr. Andrew Rentschler – said Lunn’s injuries were inconsistent with a backward or forward fall down the stairs, whether she was pushed or not.
Timothy Gavel, a state police forensic scientist, testified that Lunn's DNA was found on Fason's fingernail clippings and her DNA was a match to blood collected from Fason's boxer shorts, toes and the hallway walls of his apartment.
Gavel said a tire iron found in Fason’s apartment, which prosecutors alluded to being the weapon used to cause Lunn's injuries, was also tested for DNA evidence, but a mixture of four DNA profiles on the wrench end of that item resulted in inconclusive findings.
Jurors also heard from Dr. Kevin Whaley, a forensic pathologist with ForensicDx in Windber, who testified that a fracture to Lunn’s skull would have impacted her brain stem and caused “instantaneous loss of consciousness.”
Whaley, who reviewed the autopsy performed on Lunn, said Lunn experienced multiple skull fractures and broken ribs that punctured one of her lungs and ruptured her spleen. Any of those injuries could be lethal, Whaley said.
