EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County bench will be short another judge in October.
Judge David J. Tulowitzki submitted his letter of resignation to Gov. Josh Shapiro last week due to his pending retirement, according to President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.
Tulowitzki’s time as a judge will end on Sept. 30.
“We will be adjusting the court schedule to accommodate the schedule matters between now and the end of the year, and we wish him very good luck in his retirement,” Krumenacker said.
Krumenacker said that for all intents and purposes, the county will be down to effectively two and a half judges, with Judges Linda Rovder Fleming and Tamara Bernstein remaining and Krumenacker winding down as he plans to retire at the end of the year.
The criminal docket, which is usually spread between four judges, will be spread between two judges, Krumenacker said, explaining that he and Bernstein will carry the load of the criminal cases.
“So, it’s going to be a very busy time,” he said, “and we will adjust accordingly and keep the most serious cases moving.”
Tulowitzki served as an assistant district attorney from the 1970s until 1992 when he was elected district attorney, a position he held until he was sworn in as a judge in December 2005.
He had previously announced that he would not seek retention in 2025.
According to MaryAnn Dillon, Cambria County director of elections, the position cannot be placed on the ballot until the next municipal election in 2025.
Krumenacker explained that the only way to fill the position is by working with state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, to submit an interim appointment to the governor, which he intends to do in January.
Tulowitzki’s resignation also places Fleming next in line to succeed Krumenacker as president judge.
Three candidates – Forrest Fordham, Timothy Sloan and Michael Carbonara – will contend in this fall’s election for two seats on the Cambria County bench that will be vacated by the retirements of Krumenacker and Senior Judge Patrick Kiniry.
Krumenacker said that although the county will see two new judges in January, it will also see the departure of Senior Judge Timothy Creany.
He added that while he and Kiniry will continue to work up to the maximum 10 days a month as senior judges, it will not fill the void of the fifth judge on the bench.
“It is going to be a very, very, very, busy time,” he said.
