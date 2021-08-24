EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man facing homicide charges appeared before Cambria County President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III on Tuesday as his attorney attempts to have his confession suppressed were denied by the judge.
Krumenacker ruled that the motion to suppress the statement was denied, and found that the statement was voluntary and not the subject of coercion.
Darwin Goodwdin, 50, is charged with the October 2019 beating that killed Thomas Winston, 66, in his Grove Avenue apartment in the Moxham section of Johnstown.
Goodwin’s Attorney Michael Filia argued that the confession that Goodwin gave to Johnstown Detective Brad Christ and Detective Sgt. Cory Adams on Oct. 26, 2019, on an unrelated incident was coerced.
Christ said that while the recorded interview was just under 20 minutes in length, he estimated the detectives spent about 30 minutes with Goodwin and made small talk as they took him from the holding cell to the interview room.
According to Christ, he told Goodwin that “honesty is the best policy” before the detectives interviewed him.
The statement was questioned by Filia if it had been used to coerce a confession, but Christ replied, “It meant just that.”
Winston had been found beaten in his home on Oct. 18, 2019, with “numerous pieces of a toilet tank lid” found on and under his body after his daughter called police for a welfare check when she was unable to make contact with him.
Winston died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck area, according to an autopsy performed by forensic pathologist Dr. Kevin Whaley at ForensicDX in Windber on Oct. 19, 2019.
Christ testified that Goodwin had been a suspect from the time of the incident, and he had been contacted on Oct. 26, 2019, by Officer Doug Komar when Goodwin was taken into custody on a separate incident.
The recording of the interview conducted by Christ and Adams was played in Tuesday’s hearing, and during the interview, Goodwin said that he had just recently helped Winston move and had been emotional because his aunt had passed away.
Goodwin said that on the day of the incident, he had been drinking, and then was invited over to Winston’s apartment where he proceeded to drink and became “blackout drunk.”
“The next thing I know, I’m waking up with my pants on my ankles and he was naked,” Goodwin said.
The detectives asked Goodwin if he thought Winston was going to rape him and he replied, “Yes.”
Goodwin also said he started to fight Winston off. He said that Winston grabbed an object that he later took and used in self-defense.
According to Goodwin, two other individuals were present in the apartment, but when he regained consciousness, it was just him and Winston. He added that he did not feel that he drank enough to be blackout drunk and that he felt he may have been given a substance.
“I felt like I got slipped something,” Goodwin told the detectives when they asked if he felt he drank enough to blackout.
Goodwin said he then left through a back door through the kitchen area of the apartment.
Jury selection for the trial is set for September.
