A request for a preliminary injunction to prevent Johnstown City Council from disbanding the City of Johnstown Ethics Commission has been denied.
Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany issued the ruling on Wednesday in a case brought by petitioner John DeBartola, a resident of the municipality.
DeBartola argued that the city does not have the power to eliminate a board under the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Act, unless a request is made by the organization itself.
In his opinion, getting rid of the commission goes against the will of the voters, who, in 2017, approved its creation via ballot referendum. DeBartola also said he would be irreparably harmed if the board is disbanded because there is an ongoing investigation – requested by him – that Creany order to be finished after the commission had not completed it within the required 180 days.
Johnstown solicitor Elizabeth Benjamin countered by citing the city's Home Rule Charter that states: “Council shall have the power to create or abolish all boards, commissions, committees, departments, offices or agencies and prescribe their functions.” She also pointed out that the city was only required to keep the referendum-created ordinance in place for two years.
Creany determined that the ethics commission has not complied with the incorporation requirements to be recognized as a municipal authority and therefore be covered by the act.
“The Court also finds that disbanding the Ethics Board will not suppress the voting rights of individuals in Johnstown, and that Pennsylvania law will not be violated by so doing, because the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission performs functions identical to those performed by the Ethics Board,” according to Creany's ruling.
City Council already approved disbanding the commission on a first read.
The ordinance is expected to be put up for a final vote during Wednesday's regular monthly council meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.