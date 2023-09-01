EBENSBURG, Pa. – A fiber strand break that left Cambria County-owned facilities without internet services has been repaired after more than two business days.
According to the Cambria County commissioners, service was restored late Thursday evening.
The outage first occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 1:30 p.m. when a fiber optic cable located in the Pittsburgh area was damaged.
The damaged cable is located on an industrial site, and access to repair the cable was initially denied on Tuesday, then granted on Wednesday.
The county said that it is in the process of adding a backup internet connection to make sure that this situation does not occur again. The commissioners said that the county will also be reviewing its current provider and looking at all available options.
The outage required all hearings to happen in person and many offices to process paperwork by hard copy until it could be entered into the computer.
