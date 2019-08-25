A Cambria County inmate was found dead Saturday inside his cell and an autopsy has confirmed the death as a suicide.
Vincent Lobianco, 42, of Johnstown, who was lodged in the jail two days earlier on drug charges, was found hanging in his locked cell Saturday, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said.
“A guard was making his routine rounds and found him,” Lees said.
Lobianco was given CPR and transported to Memorial Medical Center but was pronounced dead in the emergency room at 3:11 p.m., Lees said.
Lees said Lobianco was the only person in his cell and added that an autopsy showed he died due to a lack of oxygen to the brain.
The inmate used a shoestring to take his own life, he said.
Lees said state police in Ebensburg also investigated the death.
Lobianco was in jail on $200,000 bond after being arrested on a list of drug charges last week.
State and county law enforcement officials said a search warrant executed on his home led to $12,000 in drugs – cocaine, ecstacy, heroin, marijuana, crystal meth and other drugs, as well as four firearms and cash.
