A Cambria County homicide trial that had been scheduled to take place in April is now expected to be postponed, District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said Tuesday.
A new date has not yet been set for the trial of Paul Michael Lehman, according to Neugebauer.
Lehman, 37, has been accused of killing 19-year-old Deontaye Quadir Hurling on Nov. 22, 2018, inside a house on Steel Street in Johnstown’s Old Conemaugh Borough section.
He faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, court records indicate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.