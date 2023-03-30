JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Dogged by poverty, drug abuse and social isolation, Cambria County remains mired near the bottom of the state’s latest County Health Rankings released Wednesday.
Cambria logs in at No. 64 out of 67 counties in Pennsylvania, above Lawrence, Fayette and Philadelphia counties, the Madison, Wisconsin, organization’s annual report shows.
“It’s a grim place to be,” said Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore, chief medical officer at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
County Health Rankings & Roadmaps is a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute that provides data, evidence, guidance and examples to build awareness of the multiple factors that influence health. The program supports leaders in growing community power to improve health equity.
The annual roundup looks at about 90 measures from smoking and obesity rates to air and water quality, gender pay gap, child care centers and broadband access.
Somerset County ranked 39th for 2023.
Because there are so many factors considered, each county’s report includes strengths and weaknesses when compared to other counties, the state and the nation.
While Cambria County did well in high school graduation rate, getting adults in medical insurance, having a good number of primary care doctors, women getting mammograms and the number of social clubs and associations, Cambria’s smoking, obesity rates, flu vaccination, unemployment and injury death rates were all worse than state and national averages.
Somerset did well in adults with insurance, mammogram screenings, income equity, the number of social clubs and associations and its lack of severer housing problems.
Like Cambria, Somerset’s smoking and obesity rates were above state and national averages, along with excessive drinking. The county also falls short on unemployment, the number of primary care doctors and rates for flu vaccines, high school graduation and college attendance.
The region’s social history has helped create the situation, Dunmore speculated.
“When I took a look at this report in detail, I saw a lot of it is tied into a culture of health choices that are not good for you,” she said.
Dunmore is part of a group of individuals and agencies working to identify specific health needs in the region and develop approaches to meeting them. A locally focused study, the three-year Community Health Needs Assessment will be announced later this week. Dunmore said the seven priority areas identified during the year-long process are mental/behavioral health, obesity/healthy living, substance use, socioeconomics/job training, early childhood needs, violence/abuse prevention and access to social determinants of health.
The social determinants include many of the factors included in the County Rankings report, such as access to care, healthy foods and physical activity.
“We know where our difficulties are,” Dunmore said. “Those things overlap with some of the things in this other report.”
Just because Cambria continues to rank low, doesn’t mean local efforts to improve the region are not working. Jeannine McMillan, executive director of the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health, points out that almost every county is working to improve its communities’ health. As Cambria County has improved, so have the state’s other counties, raising the bar for each spot in the rankings.
McMillan also pointed out that the public data collected and analyzed by County Health Rankings is not updated every year by agencies that collect it. Most of the measures in this year’s rankings are for periods through 2020 or 2021, with several through 2019.
County Health Rankings’ researchers divide their criteria into two main groupings: health outcomes and health factors.
Cambria is in the lowest group of counties for health outcomes, which includes such measures as premature death, low birth weight and self-reported poor health days and poor mental health days.
The county ended up in the health factors group, which includes smoking, food environment, teen births, access to exercise equipment and obesity.
Somerset’s report is reversed, ranking in the lowest group for health factors and the second-lowest group for health outcomes.
County Rankings has continued to expand the criteria for the annual update. This year, the researchers looked at how civic engagement, including voting, affects community health/
“Communities that offer places for their residents to gather and that encourage voting and participation in civic life also experience better health, higher high school completion rates, higher household incomes and less income inequality,” the organization said in a press release.
“Residents of these communities also tend to live longer.”
Counties in the Northeast, West and some parts of the Midwest have policies to ensure fair representation, with automatic voter registration and early in-person voting, along with well-funded schools and parks, the press release said.
“Our findings reveal that people and places thrive when all residents have the chance to participate in their communities,” said Sheri Johnson, principal investigator and director of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. “History shows that we can remake systems and structures through civic participation that are beneficial to all.”
Randy Griffith is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
