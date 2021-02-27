A steady stream of Republican voters flowed into Cambria County Republican Committee headquarters on a rainy Saturday to sign petitions and share bowls of hot soup.
The Soup and Petitions Drive-Thru event was held at 1222 Scalp Ave. in Richland Township. The committee laid out petitions for judges of the Supreme, Superior and Commonwealth courts and Cambria County sheriff.
"We're trying to get the candidates enough signatures to get on the ballot," Cambria County Republican Chairwoman Jackie Kulback said.
Cambria County is committed to getting 300 signatures for judicial candidates Stacy Wallace, Megan Sullivan and sitting judges Kevin Brobson and J. Andrew Crompton.
Acting Sheriff Don Robertson needs 250 signatures in the county, Kulback said.
"We getting a lot of people coming in," county Commissioner Scott Hunt said as he watched voters write their signatures. Voters also were asked to sign a CCRC censure of senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey.
Ann Petrunak, of Nanty Glo, said it was important for Republican voters to sign the petitions and support the party.
"It's really important because the way things are going in the world, the Democrats are leading us to destruction," she said, "and the Republicans we did vote for like Trump are not in office like they should be."
The petition drive continues next week.
