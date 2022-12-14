EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria County was one of more than 20 Pennsylvania counties that received state money on Wednesday to help restore the health of local streams, rivers, and lakes in Pennsylvania’s share of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
A total of $12.2 million was handed out by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) in 2023 Countywide Action Plan (CAP) Implementation Grants to support counties’ progress in reducing nutrient and sediment pollution of the watershed.
Cambria County was awarded $85,860 in grant funding, and Cambria County Conservation District Manager John Dryzal said the money will be used to continue the conservation work in the watershed that the district has done since at least the 1980s.
He explained that the funding is meant to reduce the amount of sediment entering the Chesapeake Bay watershed, which includes a large part of northern Cambria County in which streams and rivers drain to the bay via the Susquehanna River.
Nutrient pollution and eroded sediment enter bodies of water through wastewater treatment and various human activities on land, including using too much fertilizer, plowing and tilling farm fields, stripping away trees and vegetation, and expanding paved surfaces, according to the DEP.
According to the DEP, Pennsylvania is required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to lower its nutrient and sediment pollution levels by 2025. Pennsylvania is required to reduce the amount of nitrogen entering the watershed by 32.5 million pounds and phosphorus by 850,000 pounds.
So far, nitrogen has been lowered by more than 9 million pounds and phosphorus by 300,000 pounds under Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration, according to the DEP.
“In every county, local leaders and partners in agriculture, conservation and other areas are carrying out measures they’ve determined will have the biggest impact in reducing pollution and bringing the benefits of a healthy watershed to their communities,” said DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh.
“DEP is committed to doing everything it can to support this unprecedented grassroots action and progress. The 2023 CAP Implementation funding will enable teams to build on their previous years’ successes and launch new projects, accelerating Pennsylvania’s Phase 3 Watershed Implementation Plan.”
Elsewhere in the region, the Bedford County Conservation District received $392,424 and the Clearfield County Conservation District received $117,404 through the same round of funding.
