EHRENFELD – More than a year after Cambria County officials purchased new voting machines as a result of a state mandate, they are set to be reimbursed by the state for more than half the cost of those machines.
Cambria County Commissioners Thomas Chernisky, B.J. Smith and Scott Hunt on Thursday approved a grant agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of State to receive $840,308.47 in GEMS Program funds as reimbursement for the machines.
That’s about 65% of the $1.3 million the county paid for the machines in May 2019 in the wake of a state directive ordering counties to switch to machines that use voter-verifiable and auditable paper ballots. The machines were produced by Election Systems & Software, of Omaha, Nebraska.
It’s the second payment to the county from the state as reimbursement for the machines’ cost. Previously, in August 2019, then-Acting Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar presented county officials with a check for almost $140,000.
The county is not expected to receive any more reimbursement for the machines from the state, officials said Thursday, which means that the county’s final share of the cost will be about $320,000.
