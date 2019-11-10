EBENSBURG – As the dust settles from the general election last week, one thing remains clear: not all of this fall’s row office races remained friendly.
Back-and-forth accusations on yard signs, television commercials and social media, seemed most prominent in the race for Cambria County Commissioner.
On Tuesday, Democrats Tom Chernisky and William “B.J.” Smith were re-elected, along with Republican Scott Hunt, according to unofficial results. Republican Jerry Carnicella was defeated and earned about 19% of the total vote.
Contention in the race began to build about a month before the Nov. 5 election, when signs referring to Republican county commissioner candidate Jerry Carnicella as “Conman Carnicella” were placed in Carnicella’s hometown of Patton, as well as in the West Hills front yard of Mark Pasquerilla, a registered Republican and CEO of Pasquerilla Enterprises.
By Election Day, “Conman Carnicella” signs seemed more widespread and the slogan was used in advertisements in The Tribune-Democrat and commercials aired on local television stations, all of which were paid for by the Committee to Elect Chernisky/Smith.
Several other signs appeared at polling places the morning of Election Day criticizing Carnicella’s idea for a county-owned drug rehabilitation/detention center and his participation in a payment plan for his county real estate taxes.
In response, Carnicella also paid for large newspaper ads and posted yard signs that said “Pasquerilla doesn’t own Carnicella” and “Pasquerilla $$$$ buys TV lies.”
Carnicella said he didn’t know where the “con man” title came from and said they negatively affected his family. He said he is exploring legal action against Pasquerilla, alleging defamation for the signs and comments posted on social media.
When the “Conman Carnicella” signs first appeared, incumbent Commissioners Tom Chernisky and William “B.J.” Smith, both Democrats, issued a joint statement that said “the committee purchased the signs because candidate Carnicella demonstrates a pattern of saying one thing and doing another, thus the ‘con.’”
“Sometimes you have to fight nasty with nasty,” Smith said. “Campaigns are all about presenting the facts to the voters so they can make an informed decision.”
Chernisky said Carnicella’s social media postings have circulated unfounded information well ahead of his bid for county commissioner.
“(Carnicella)’s been doing this for years, he’s been saying it and we came out with factual information,” Chernisky said.
Ultimately, Cambria County voters, despite a growing number switching parties and casting straight-party ballots for Republican candidates, re-elected Chernisky and Smith.
“I think it’s because of fiscal responsibility,” Smith said.
Chernisky said he feels voters responded to the current commissioners’ track record and their continued involvement in the community, in election and non-election years.
“It’s always been about people over party with this administration,” Chernisky said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican or a Democrat, it’s about doing what’s best for Cambria County.”
Carnicella eventually criticized fellow Republican candidate Scott Hunt of Upper Yoder Township for accepting financial contributions from Pasquerilla and participating in a fundraiser organized by Pasquerilla and Jackie Kulback, chairwoman of the Cambria County Republican Committee.
Following that fundraiser, Hunt earned endorsements from U.S. Reps. Glenn “GT” Thompson and John Joyce, former U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus and state Reps. Jim Rigby and Tommy Sankey.
In a robocall ahead of the election, Carnicella called Kulback corrupt and claimed Pasquerilla “bought” Hunt. On social media, Carnicella and many of his supporters alleged that Pasquerilla provided hefty financial support of the re-election of Chernisky and Smith in an effort to control the county’s government.
Campaign finance reports showed that the Committee to Elect Chernisky Smith recorded $27,412 in contributions between June 11 and Oct. 21, including 47 individuals whose donations of $50 to $250 totaled $5,500.
The committee also received $500 from the L.R. Kimball PAC; $1,000 from the Committee to Re-elect John Wozniak; $1,000 from the AmeriServ Financial PAC; $1,000 from Friends of Rich Fitzgerald, the city of Pittsburgh’s chief executive; and $5,000 from the Western Pennsylvanians Laborers 2019 PAC.
Chernisky and Smith’s largest individual donations included $2,500 from Mark Pasquerilla; $2,000 from John Rezk; $1,000 each from Stephen McAneny, Michael Strasser, Larry Nulton, Carl DeYulis, and R.C. and C.A. Yeager; and $500 each from Heath Long, William Wissinger and Steven Sewalk.
During the same time period, Hunt’s committee, Friends of Scott Hunt, recorded $18,338 in contributions, and, of those donations, $4,265 came from individuals writing checks for $50 to $250.
Hunt received $2,000 from the Greater Johnstown Regional PAC; $1,000 from the Great American Pennsylvania Fund, which is headed by former Pennsylvania Republican Party Chairman Rob Gleason; $500 from the First National Bank PAC; and $500 by Relight America PAC, which is chaired by former U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus.
Friends of Scott Hunt received $5,750 from Mark Pasquerilla; $1,000 from Larry Nulton; $1,000 from William Polacek; $500 from Harry Hunt; and $500 from Louis Mihalko III.
“It was incredibly infantile and duplicitous of Carnicella and his squad of backers to create the false impression that I was the only donor to Chernisky/Smith or Hunt,” Pasquerilla said.
Pasquerilla said the voters ultimately showed that Carnicella’s campaign strategy didn’t work.
“This was a great learning opportunity for our community,” Pasquerilla said. “We need to have more civic courage. I want to thank Mr. Carnicella for uniting us against him.”
Kulback said the local GOP had tried to work with Carnicella and invited him to county party functions. She said she advised all county Republican candidates to “stay in your own lane, run your own race and work as a team.”
“Jerry hurt Jerry,” she said.
A robocall sent out by Kulback urged voters to support Hunt and explained that the local GOP committee did not support Carnicella based on his status with his county taxes.
“I would do it again,” Kulback said. “We cannot have elected officials who look at not paying your taxes as OK.”
During an interview with The Tribune-Democrat in October, Carnicella acknowledged that he’s intentionally on a payment plan for his 2017 county real estate taxes. He said he decided about 15 to 20 years ago to take two years’ worth of his county property taxes – about $4,500 – and invest it in the stock market.
“You only have to pay a small penalty for being behind,” he said. “The penalty compared to what I made on that money is ridiculous.”
JoAnne Ranck, executive director of Cambria County’s tax claim office, confirmed that Carnicella’s annual establishment of a payment plan for property taxes from two years prior prevents his property from reaching the annual tax sale in September.
Those who are delinquent on their taxes must pay 9 months of interest, along with a fee on their payments, she said.
Carnicella argued with the accuracy of Kulback’s robocall and said it essentially told Republican voters to support a Democratic majority on the county’s board of commissioners.
Outside of the commissioners race, Kulback said she was happy with Tuesday’s results, in which several Republican candidates from across the county were elected, and, in some cases, over incumbent row officers.
“I think it was a good night for Republicans,” Kulback said.
Joe Antal, chairman of the county’s Democratic committee, said his team promoted the importance of voting locally, focused on candidates’ experience and encouraged voters to look at local issues when it comes to local elections.
Aside from the majority in the commissioners’ office, Democrats held onto the row offices of clerk of courts, controller, coroner, register of wills and treasurer.
“I think we really worked at this election,” he said.
The mixed results – electing both Republican and Democratic candidates to row offices – proved voters’ attention to individual candidates over political party in some races.
“When President Trump won the county in 2016, the writing was on the wall that Republicans could be competitive in Cambria County,” Gleason said.
Kulback said the county is still seeing a trend in voters switching political party to support Republican President Donald Trump.
“I think it’s a reflection of national policy that’s been implemented,” Kulback said.
In response to that trend, Kulback said the county Republican committee has tried to make themselves accessible. The county Republican headquarters along Scalp Avenue in Richland Township has seen “a constant stream of people” opting to switch their political party, she added.
For decades, Gleason said it was very difficult to elect Republicans to row offices in Cambria County. While many Republicans in western Pennsylvania vote for Republican candidates to show their support for Trump, conservative Democrats may also Republican candidates for county races, he said, a trend that may continue when straight-party voting is eliminated in Pennsylvania.
A balance between both parties is beneficial for two reasons, Gleason said: to give voters a choice at the polls and to keep Republicans and Democrats accountable to each other.
“I think Cambria County has become a really great two-party county,” he said.
